US Dept. of Labor recovers $624,000 after restaurants gets accused of shortchanging workers

167 Raw on King Street shortchanged 92 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (Source: Facebook)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston restaurant is under fire after they allegedly required employees to enter into an illegal tip pool.

167 Raw on King Street shortchanged 92 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Authorities say the restaurant forced employees to enter into a tip pool that included management and other typically non-tipped employees.

The Department says it led to federal minimum wage and overtime violations.

They recovered more than $624,000 in back wages for the affected workers.

