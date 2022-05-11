SkyView
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association hosted the annual Strom Thurmond Awards

2022 Strom Thurmond Awards Luncheon recipients
2022 Strom Thurmond Awards Luncheon recipients(South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association (SCLEOA) and the Strom Thurmond Foundation hosted the annual Strom Thurmond Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement Luncheon.

The luncheon took place today at the Lexington Town Hall with around 100 law enforcement officials from across the state.

There were four categories with one recipient for each award. Officers represented the City, County, Federal, and State categories.

The recipients and the awards won are:

  • City: Major Arthur D. Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police Department
  • County: Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
  • Federal: Special Agent Kevin E. Conroy from the Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • State: Captain Connie Sonnefeld from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division

