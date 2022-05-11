The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association hosted the annual Strom Thurmond Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association (SCLEOA) and the Strom Thurmond Foundation hosted the annual Strom Thurmond Awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement Luncheon.

The luncheon took place today at the Lexington Town Hall with around 100 law enforcement officials from across the state.

There were four categories with one recipient for each award. Officers represented the City, County, Federal, and State categories.

The recipients and the awards won are:

City: Major Arthur D. Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police Department

County: Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Federal: Special Agent Kevin E. Conroy from the Federal Bureau of Investigation

State: Captain Connie Sonnefeld from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division

