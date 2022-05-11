SkyView
Soda City Live: Local nonprofit aims to help displaced teens

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are thousands of displaced teens across the country and in our state, many of them have aged out of foster care or left home for several reasons.

This can affect them academically and in the long term, as well.

These teens need our help to have a functional life, and Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services is stepping up to the challenge.

To find out how you can help or to find out more information, click here.

