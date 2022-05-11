SkyView
Soda City Live: Local mentorship organization hosts mental health workshop for the youth

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Exposing our youth to helpful resources is of the utmost importance to Jamal Stroud.

Stroud is the founder of the Columbia based mentorship program, Big Homie Lil Homie, an organization dedicated to providing mentorship to young boys who are without fathers.

Through his organization that currently mentors over 500 young men, he realized that sometimes young people are hesitant to open up about their mental health issues, now Stroud is working to change that.

On Saturday, May 14th, Stroud will host a mental health workshop for both young girls and young boys at the Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grand Street in Columbia.

The event, which is free, will take place from 12 noon to 2 pm. During the event, Stroud says counselors will be present and attendees will have a safe space to converse about their mental health.

