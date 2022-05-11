Soda City Live: The Laugh Supper Comedy and Improv show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An upcoming comedy show is sure to fill you with both laughter and food.

Guests will have an opportunity to listen to local comics and musicians while chowing down on great food.

This event is Saturday, May 21st at 8 p.m. at The Main Course in Columbia and for ages 18 and up.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

