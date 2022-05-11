Soda City Live: Endless Cupcakes with Shuga Kakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just 5 years ago, owner of “Shuga Kakes”, Kristen Williams started with just one cupcake flavor.

Five years later, she has over 80 flavors and will be one of the vendors for the Black Expo’s Taste of Black Columbia.

From Red Velvet cheesecake flavored cupcakes to her sweet potato flavor, “Shuga Kakes” is sure to keep your taste buds guessing.

You can check Shuga Kakes out on Facebook or stop by her table at the Taste of Black Columbia Friday, May 20th.

