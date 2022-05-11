Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday’s “Strawberry Salad Recipe” Sponsored by Lexington Medical Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Summer coming, its the perfect time to enjoy popular seasonal fruits and vegetables, sprinkled on top of some mixed greens!
Enjoy a wonderful Strawberry salad prepared by Dietitian Kay MacInnis, RDN, LD.
Spring Pea Salad with Strawberries
Ingredients
8 cups mixed salad greens
1 cup snow peas and/or snap peas, trimmed
¾ cup strawberries
½ shelled fresh peas
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
¼ cup fresh mint
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp champagne vinegar
1 tsp honey
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground pepper
Directions:
Arrange greens, snow (or snap) peas, strawberries, and feta on a serving platter. Whisk mint, oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl and drizzle over the salad.
Nutrition Information:
179 calories, 4.9 g protein, 12.3 g carbohydrate, 4.7 g dietary fiber, 5.7 g sugars, 13 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 8.3 mg cholesterol, 262.9 mg sodium
