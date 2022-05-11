Richland Two school board member charged after altercation recorded during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County School District Two School Board member is being charged after a verbal altercation with another member during a meeting on April 28.

Lashonda McFadden is currently charged with Threatening Life of Public Employee at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. McFadden began serving the district in 2020. She has lived in the area since 2009.

She is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A recording of the verbal altercation showed McFadden said, “I will f--- you up.” An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said she was standing over the victim and made three verbal threats.

The report also says she threatened to meet the victim outside and, “beat her Mo....Fu.....A..”

This is a developing story and WIS will add to it as we get more details.

