RCSD responds to reports of shooting

Reports of shooting recieved by deputies around 4 p.m. on the 3800 block of West Beltline.
Reports of shooting recieved by deputies around 4 p.m. on the 3800 block of West Beltline.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a shooting in Columbia, according to deputies.

At 4:30 p.m. RCSD received reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of West Beltline Blvd and English Ave.

There are no other details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

