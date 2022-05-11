Orangeburg voters to decide on school improvements in November ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District’s (OCSD) Board of Trustees agreed to put a plan for school improvements on the November ballot.

The board met Tuesday, May 11, 2022 to discuss the plan. The OCSD has held more than 130 community meetings about school facilities since 2021.

The updated plan includes upgrades to the Elloree Elementary and construction of a new school at the Holly Hill Elementary School site. The release from the board says the plan also includes,

“In addition to the updates at Elloree and construction of the new elementary school on Holly Hill Elementary’s current campus, the Bond Referendum, if supported by voters, would also fund a middle school wing on Lake Marion High School’s campus; construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on a 95-acre site on Red Bank Road available through a partnership with the county; renovations and repairs to Edisto Primary School to make suitable for transitioning Rivelon Elementary students; construction of an additional classroom wing at Clark Middle to serve all centrally-located middle-level students; renovations needed to repurpose Howard Middle School for elementary learners transitioning from Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp; upgrades to Athletic, Playground, and Fine Arts facilities across the county; as well as demolition costs necessary for any vacated campuses or portions of vacated campuses that are not able to be repurposed through public/private partnerships for their reuse in the community.”

Superintended Shawn Foster said,

“The original proposal included construction of a new elementary school in the east for all kindergarten through fifth grade students on Lake Marion’s campus, but, after hearing the feedback of that community, I’m also ok with their recommendation to keep Elloree and make minor renovations and construct the new elementary on the current Holly Hill Elementary School site.”

The project will be funded from a proposed $190 million bond referendum, which organizers say will not raise taxes.

