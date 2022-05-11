SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

New South Carolina foster care bill to help transitioning youth

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Gray)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the General Assembly joined together in a ceremony for the signing of a new foster care bill Wednesday.

The new bill will allow the state to draw down federal funding to provide for an extended, voluntary foster care program when a child ages out of foster care on their 18th birthday.

“By providing additional resources to our youth aging out of foster care we significantly increase their chance of success in adulthood and create a brighter future for all of South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster also says this legislation will greatly improve the outcomes of the foster care system.

South Carolina is currently running a state-run program funded with 100% state funds for children aged 18-21 that have aged out of foster care.

In the current state-funded program, SCDSS is serving children who have voluntarily signed themselves back into care.

Services provided to these children include aid with housing, transportation, education/training, case management, and preparing them for adulthood.

By adding this statute change into state law, South Carolina will be able to draw down federal Title IV-E dollars to help fund this program.

“We are so excited about today’s signing,” SCDSS Director Michael Leach said. “Extending foster care until a youth’s 21st birthday, through this voluntary program, means invaluable added assistance for our youth as they begin to go out on their own.

He says foster children having that support is crucial to making sure they get the strong start they need to be successful and productive adults.

“Today is just the beginning of their story and their future,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Clear skies tonight - Rain chances increase Thursday & Friday
FILE PHOTO
14-year-old arrested, gun found at St. Andrews Middle School
2022 Strom Thurmond Awards Luncheon recipients
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers’ Association hosted the annual Strom Thurmond Awards
Crews found incomplete skeletal remains of an unidentified woman in a Goose Creek field on Oct....
Berkeley County deputies search for clues in 1977 cold case