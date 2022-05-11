SkyView
Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, police say

Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.
Suspicious death investigation is underway in Beaverton, Oregon.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances, the Beaverton Police said late Tuesday.

Beaverton police officers responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The body of Milana Li, 13, a sixth-grader, was found near the Westside Trail in Westside Linear Park, KPTV reported.

Police said Milana was last seen at her apartment around 4 p.m. Sunday evening. Milana’s mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to officers.

Aadil Mohamed saw police on scene early in the investigation

“I saw like a bevy of cops in a circle, seems like they were doing a search,” Mohamed said. “I was very surprised to see all the police here. I had to connect the dots. They were being very quiet about it all, but it was very surprising.”

Beaverton police detectives said they are investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

