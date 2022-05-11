SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.
Medic said 17 people were injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they do not know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said that two vehicles hit the bus.

Medic said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

According to Medic, there were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients. One person had life-threatening injuries, while one other person had serious injuries.

Medic said 15 children had minor injuries.

CMS officials said the following message was going to South Mecklenburg High families:

Good morning South Mecklenburg families. This is Principal Angerer with an important message. When something occurs that involves our students, I want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. This morning, bus number 222 was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

15 of our students were on the bus. 14 students were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution and parents of those students were contacted. The bus driver was also injured.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of your children very seriously.

WBTV has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Road closed-Starting Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, I-77 North to be closed for...
Traffic Update: I-77 North to be closed in York County
At least 10 various emergency vehicles have responded - including police, fire, ambulance & SCHP.
Emergency vehicles respond, all lanes open on I-20 near Clemson Road
I-20 right lanes closed, vehicle on fire
Lanes back open after flaming car on I-20
Crash on I-20 West near Columbia slows traffic
Crash on I-20 West near Columbia slows traffic
Clyburn announces $71M for SC transit projects
Clyburn announces $71M for SC transit projects