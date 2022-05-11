Man wanted after shooting at Marion baseball field turns self in

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 34-year-old man wanted for firing a gun into an occupied vehicle near a ballpark on May 5 turned himself into the Marion Police Department on Wednesday.

Johnathan Oshea Reave allegedly fired shots into an occupied vehicle at the Marion Recreation Department baseball fields while children were in the area playing baseball and softball with parents present.

Reaves is facing charges for attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm win city limits, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

A bond hearing is scheduled for late Wednesday.

