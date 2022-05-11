SkyView
Lexington Two appoints acting superintendent, announces resignation of Dr. Wade

(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District Two Board of Trustees announced the resignation of Dr. Nicolas Wade, and appointed a new acting superintendent.

Barry Bolen will serve as acting superintendent of Lexington School District Two, according to a press release. He will begin serving his role Thursday.

Bolen served as superintendent from 2000 through 2008, and started in Lexington Two in 1988 as principal of Fulmer Middle School. He also served as principal of Brookland-Cayce High School and as assistant superintendent prior to becoming Superintendent of Schools.

The Board will begin discussing its plan to employ a permanent superintendent and say stakeholders will be advised of that process.

Dr. Wade says he is looking forward to pursuing new professional opportunities to continue serving students and the community.

“I am very grateful for not just the experience Lexington Two has given me, but to be able to work alongside such talented teachers and administrators and be part of a larger commitment towards improving the entire district alongside them,” said Dr. Wade

Dr. Wade joined Lexington Two in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 school year.

Lexington Board Chair Christina Rucker says the district is thankful for Dr. Wade’s leadership during difficult times.

“Dr. Wade’s ability to keep the board and the public informed about matters impacting our schools during all of the changes during COVID-19 also allowed us to keep moving forward.  We wish Dr. Wade every success moving forward,” Rucker said.

Dr. Wade’s resignation is effective June 30.

