Gov. McMaster, General Electric to celebrate opening of water heater plant in Camden
By Hannah Robinson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the General Electric Appliances CEO will celebrate the opening of a new water heater plant in Camden and a new partnership with Woolard Technology Center (WTC) on Wednesday.

The plant employs 140 people and includes systems for metal fabrication and welding and robotics for material handling and processing.

The new plant is located on Haier Boulevard, off of Black River Road.

Officials say that more than 50 team leaders completed more than 5,700 hours of training in robotics, welding and mechatronics at Central Carolina Technical College during the construction of the plant.

Two students from Kershaw County School District’s Woolard Technology Center will join as part of the program.

