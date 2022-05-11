Gov. McMaster, General Electric to celebrate opening of water heater plant in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the General Electric Appliances CEO will celebrate the opening of a new water heater plant in Camden and a new partnership with Woolard Technology Center (WTC) on Wednesday.

The plant employs 140 people and includes systems for metal fabrication and welding and robotics for material handling and processing.

Joined the GE team at their facility in Camden this morning to celebrate their grand re-opening. GE Appliances has long been a staple in the Kershaw County community and today’s event further solidifies their commitment to our state. pic.twitter.com/Vi8vYfrUCE — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 11, 2022

The new plant is located on Haier Boulevard, off of Black River Road.

Officials say that more than 50 team leaders completed more than 5,700 hours of training in robotics, welding and mechatronics at Central Carolina Technical College during the construction of the plant.

Two students from Kershaw County School District’s Woolard Technology Center will join as part of the program.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.