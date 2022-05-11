SkyView
FIRST ALERT - A coastal low pressure system will bring rain and cooler temperatures to the area to end the week

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Friday for areas of rain associated with and area of Low Pressure off the east coast
  • The clouds, cooler temperatures and wet weather will start tomorrow
  • The showers will linger into Saturday and some clearing and warmer weather will arrive by Sunday
  • Daytime highs will stay near 90s starting Monday and continuing until the end of the week
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Cooler conditions expected Thursday with more clouds as the coastal Low pressure moves closer to the coast, showers will start late in the morning and continue off and on overnight.

FIRST ALERT for Friday as an area of low pressure that has formed off the east coast begins to move onshore. We know it will produce a good soaking rain during the day Friday with breezy conditions. Everyone will not have to deal with heavy rain, the highest totals will show up in our eastern counties

wis
wis(wis weather)

The moisture will linger into Saturday we have a 40% chance of showers in the early morning hours and then some clearing by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

The upper 80s will arrive Sunday with more sunshine. We will even have highs in the middle 90s by the end of the week

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some late afternoon showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with an 60% chance of rain and thunder. Highs are in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Rain Chance 20%

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

