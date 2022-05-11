COVID-19 Data Update from the DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports new Coronavirus number updates as of May 7, 2022.

The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths is 17,869 and four in total for the week.

The total amount of COVID-19 related cases is 1,481,975 and 4,458 for the week.

