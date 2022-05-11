SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

COVID-19 Data Update from the DHEC

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports new Coronavirus number updates as of May 7, 2022.

The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths is 17,869 and four in total for the week.

The total amount of COVID-19 related cases is 1,481,975 and 4,458 for the week.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
Generic photo.
COVID-19 updates from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO of Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg. (Source: Facebook)
Orangeburg hospital offering 50% discount on health care bills