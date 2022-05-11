Child charged in deadly Tanglewood Middle shooting due back in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The child accused of bringing a gun to Tanglewood Middle School in March and killing another student will be back in court this week.

The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released due to his age, is charged with murder in the death of 12-year-old Jamari Jackson.

12-year-old Jamari Jackson's funeral was held at Relentless Church.

The suspect has a 30-day detention hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. The hearing will be to determine whether he remains in jail or is able to go home while awaiting trial.

Media is allowed at the hearing, but since the suspect is a juvenile, his name, face and body cannot be recorded.

