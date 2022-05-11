Charleston Co. sheriff to hold news conference on deadly crash involving deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano has scheduled a news conference to discuss a crash involving one of her deputies that left three Colleton County women dead.

She will hold that news conference at 11 a.m. at the sheriff’s office in North Charleston.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday on Savannah Highway at New Road. The sheriff’s office said Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call when her patrol cruiser collided with the vehicle occupied by three women, all three of whom died at the scene.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victims of the crash as Stephania Dantzler, 53; and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams, of Colleton County.

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler, 22, (right) died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. (Dantzler Family)

All three died at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday from injuries they suffered in the crash, O’Neal said.

Graziano issued a statement on the crash Wednesday afternoon after the coroner’s office released the identity of the victims:

Our hearts are broken for the family of Stephania, Shanice and Miranda. A member of my executive staff, a chaplain and I have met with the family, and CCSO is continuing to offer support. This is a tragic loss for our community. We are committed to reviewing our response policies to ensure we are doing our best to serve the public.

Pelletier was taken to an area hospital and later released. She was placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Two other Charleston County deputies were injured in a second crash while responding to the earlier crash. While blocking traffic for the initial collision, Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Savannah Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

As of Monday afternoon, DeSomber had been released from the hospital but Rand was still being treated for his injuries.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the sheriff’s office turned over dashcam equipment from Pelletier’s patrol car to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office will provide the footage after it becomes available, Knapp said.

