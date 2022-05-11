SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ceremony planned to recognize life and legacy of community activist Dr. Sonya Davis-Lewis

Dr. Sonya Lewis
Dr. Sonya Lewis(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Dr. Sonya Davis-Lewis announced a ceremony to honor her legacy. Lewis was killed by a hit and run driver on Sunday May, 7, 2022.

She was attending a ceremony to honor Michael Thomas Jr. when she was killed. He was a 16-year-old hit and run victim on Fairfield Rd.

The ceremony will be held at the site of her death at the intersection of Fairfield Rd and Eisenhower Dr. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday May, 11, 2022.

Lewis was known as a community activist on topics including police corruption, systemic racism and housing equity.

RELATED COVERAGE

Bond denied for suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run in Richland County

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano will hold a news conference Thursday morning on a...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Charleston Co. sheriff holds news conference on deadly crash involving deputy
Kyleen Waltman
Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte