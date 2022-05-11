Ceremony planned to recognize life and legacy of community activist Dr. Sonya Davis-Lewis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Dr. Sonya Davis-Lewis announced a ceremony to honor her legacy. Lewis was killed by a hit and run driver on Sunday May, 7, 2022.

She was attending a ceremony to honor Michael Thomas Jr. when she was killed. He was a 16-year-old hit and run victim on Fairfield Rd.

The ceremony will be held at the site of her death at the intersection of Fairfield Rd and Eisenhower Dr. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday May, 11, 2022.

Lewis was known as a community activist on topics including police corruption, systemic racism and housing equity.

