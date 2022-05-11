Camden man arrested on 19 charges in sexual exploitation of a minor investigation

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man is behind bars Wednesday on 19 charges stemming from an investigation into sexual exploitation and criminal sexual conduct towards a child.

Cody Rik Horace Threatt, 31, is accused of possessing and distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

While working on an ongoing investigation, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Threatt is charged with 10 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count), eight counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count) and one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment).

Deputies say more charges may be presented at a later date.

Threatt is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Wednesday at 12 p.m., according to deputies.

The US Dept. of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service assisted in the investigation.

