14-year-old arrested, gun found at St. Andrews Middle School

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gun was found at St. Andrews Middle School Wednesday, and a 14-year-old student was arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, another student alerted the school’s faculty that a student potentially was carrying a handgun.

Administrators then approached the student accused, and were able to secure the weapon without incident, deputies say. There were no reports of threats being made to any students or staff.

The student has been booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Principal Jametta Hodges-Stewart released a statement to parents addressing the incident:

