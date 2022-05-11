14-year-old arrested, gun found at St. Andrews Middle School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gun was found at St. Andrews Middle School Wednesday, and a 14-year-old student was arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The student has been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, another student alerted the school’s faculty that a student potentially was carrying a handgun.

Administrators then approached the student accused, and were able to secure the weapon without incident, deputies say. There were no reports of threats being made to any students or staff.

The student has been booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Principal Jametta Hodges-Stewart released a statement to parents addressing the incident:

We were notified this morning that one of our students brought a gun to school today. Thankfully, no one was injured; the student did not discharge the gun nor did the student point the gun at anyone. The incident was handled by the school administration and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Appropriate actions are being taken regarding the student who had the weapon. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will not tolerate weapons being brought onto our campus. Any student who makes the poor decision to bring a weapon to school will face consequences from the school and law enforcement. Parents, please talk to your children about their responsibilities in helping to maintain a safe school environment, including not bringing weapons of any kind to school.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.