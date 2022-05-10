Transgender sports bill heading to Gov. McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a vote Tuesday the House voted to agree with Senate changes to the Save Women’s Sports Act. It is now headed to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to be signed.

The bill requires student athletes in the state to compete in sports based on their gender assigned at birth.

The bill that would require athletes in SC schools compete based on the gender they were assigned at birth will now head to Gov. McMaster. The House just voted to agree w/ changes the Senate made when it passed the transgender sports bill, the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” last week pic.twitter.com/8rH6vLUXop — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.