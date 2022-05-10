SkyView
Talkin' Trash Tuesday: Where to trash your junk for Richland Recycles Day(Richland County)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Go to the storage hideaways of your home. Have an old television, tire, telephone that you want to get out of the corner of your garage, maybe tucked under your bed, or hidden in the back of the closet? If you’re in Richland County, start pulling out those items and get them in your car.

Syndi Castelluccio will take them off your hands. She’s the solid waste and recycling collections manager for Richland County. And she joined WIS TV Midday with all the details on this Saturday’s Richland Recycles drop-off event.

This drop-off is open to Richland County residents only.  An I.D. is required.  No commercial businesses can drop off.

You can take electronics like computers, printers, televisions, and telephones. Drop off scrap metals like appliances, bicycles, metal chairs, metal shelving, lawn mowers with no gasoline or oil in them. Drop off tires from cars, light trucks, or motorcycles.

Also being collected will be household hazardous wastes like paints, stains, sealers, solvents, household cleaners, household chemicals, pool chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, acids, bases, mercury, fire extinguishers, and propane tanks.

The county also will accept paper that needs to be shred.  You are limited to five boxes or bags per household.

The Richland Recycles Day is this coming Saturday, May 14. The drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the South Carolina state fairgrounds. That’s at 1200 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.Use gate #12.

For more information, call 803-576-2440 or visit www.richlandcoiuntysc.gov.

