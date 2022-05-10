SkyView
South Carolina House elects new Majority Leader

The South Carolina Statehouse
The South Carolina Statehouse(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. Davey Hiott (R-Pickens) was elected as the new South Carolina House Majority Leader Tuesday.

He replaces the outgoing Rep. Gary Simrill who decided not to run for re-election. In a statement Hiott said,

“I have had the honor of serving District 4 four the past eighteen years. Today I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to lead the Majority Caucus of the South Carolina House of Representatives.”

Hiott said of Simrill, “...I hope that I am able to live up to his legacy.” Hiott will officially take over the position starting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5 p.m.

