South Carolina House elects new Majority Leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. Davey Hiott (R-Pickens) was elected as the new South Carolina House Majority Leader Tuesday.

He replaces the outgoing Rep. Gary Simrill who decided not to run for re-election. In a statement Hiott said,

“I have had the honor of serving District 4 four the past eighteen years. Today I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to lead the Majority Caucus of the South Carolina House of Representatives.”

Hiott said of Simrill, “...I hope that I am able to live up to his legacy.” Hiott will officially take over the position starting on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5 p.m.

