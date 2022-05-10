Soda City Live: National Shrimp day with Shrimp Tacos made by Chef Darius
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chef Darius Johnson, the owner of “Noelle’s Catering” is no stranger to Soda City Live.
The caterer returns to celebrate National Shrimp day on a Taco Tuesday and shares three amazing shrimp taco recipes that are super good and easy to make.
Sweet Chilli Shrimp Tacos:
- Shrimp
- Sweet Chilli Sauce
- Pico De Gallo
Teriyaki Shrimp Tacos:
- Shrimp
- Pico De Gallo
- Red Cabbage
- Feta Cheese
- Teriyaki Sauce
Blackened Shrimp Tacos:
- Shrimp
- Buffalo Ranch
- Pico De Gallo
- Blackened Seasoning
For more information about Noelles Catering visit his website.
