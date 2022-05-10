Soda City Live: Local Organization provides clothing for students in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - EMS Closet is a wonderful organization founded by Tommie Wingate and her family.

Wingate accepts donations to help fill the closet that she then donates through schools to provide to students in need.

The closet regularly needs to be replenished. If you would like to donate contact EMS Closet at EmsClosets@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.

