Soda City Live: Local Artist hosts Tiny Desk Inspired Concert

Soda City WIS
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - TiffanyJ is the owner and creator of the SuperBeauty Brand, but she is also a very talented singer and song writer.

During the pandemic, she launched her Solbird Sessions, virtual concerts to help those forced to stay indoors be able to vibe out to her original music.

This year, TiffanyJ is launching her “Solbird Sessions: Tip’s Lab Edition” her version of the widely popular “Tiny Desk Concert” created by NPR.

The concert will launch Tuesday, May 10th at 7:30 p.m.

For more information click here and subscribe to TiffanyJ’s YouTube page to catch the virtual concert.

