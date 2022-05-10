Soda City Live: Former UofSC quarterback launches Gamecocks-inspired clothing line with best friend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “If it ain’t swayin, we ain’t playin’” the famous phrase said by former University of South Carolina football coach, Joe Morrison, is now printed on t-shirts designed by former Gamecock quarterback, Connor Shaw and his friend, Dustin Riddle.

The UofSC alumni teamed up to launch GC Supply Company – a Gamecocks-inspired clothing line for men and women.

Shaw and Riddle said they saw an opportunity in the marketplace to create authentic designs for students and fans, that represent what it means to be a Gamecock.

The line launched Monday, May 9 with a limited amount of product, however, Shaw and Riddle say more designs will be coming.

For more information and to purchase GC Supply Co. gear, visit: gcsupply.co.

