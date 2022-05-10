SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Chris Connor’s Second Annual Father Daughter Dance

Soda City WIS
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Connors, program director for Kiss 103.1 went one-on-one with Billie Jean Shaw to discuss his annual Father Daughter Dance, a community event that he hopes would bring out hundreds.

This year’s dance will take place on Father’s Day, June 19th from 3pm to 6pm at The Gala Event Center on Bush River Road.

This year’s event is a special one for Connor as the dance also marks the anniversary of the death of his co-organizer of the dance, Michelle Alston.

Alston and Connors worked together for two decades in radio, on the morning of the dance last year Alston died.

”I still wanted to have the event, because that’s what she [Michelle] would’ve wanted,” Connors said. Connors said the 2022 Father Daughter Dance would be everything Alston would’ve wanted.

The event will feature a dessert bar, a milkshake bar, fondue station, father daughter Tik Tok challenge and a best dress contest.

Tickets are $40 per a father and daughter couple. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at www.kiss-1031.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’
A formal ball at Trenholm Park
Mother-Son, Father-Daughter Formal Ball
A formal ball at Trenholm Park
Soda City Live: Mother-Son, Daddy-Daughter Ball
Soda City Live: Mother's Day Brunch Ideas
Soda City Live: Mother's Day Brunch Ideas