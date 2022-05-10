Soda City Live: Chris Connor’s Second Annual Father Daughter Dance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Connors, program director for Kiss 103.1 went one-on-one with Billie Jean Shaw to discuss his annual Father Daughter Dance, a community event that he hopes would bring out hundreds.

This year’s dance will take place on Father’s Day, June 19th from 3pm to 6pm at The Gala Event Center on Bush River Road.

This year’s event is a special one for Connor as the dance also marks the anniversary of the death of his co-organizer of the dance, Michelle Alston.

Alston and Connors worked together for two decades in radio, on the morning of the dance last year Alston died.

”I still wanted to have the event, because that’s what she [Michelle] would’ve wanted,” Connors said. Connors said the 2022 Father Daughter Dance would be everything Alston would’ve wanted.

The event will feature a dessert bar, a milkshake bar, fondue station, father daughter Tik Tok challenge and a best dress contest.

Tickets are $40 per a father and daughter couple. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at www.kiss-1031.com.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.