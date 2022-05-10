SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Seventh earthquake shakes the Midlands

(Source: AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A seventh earthquake hit the Midlands Tuesday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. The epicenter was around 3 miles east of Elgin.

A second earthquake was reported by the USGS that happened around 3:09 p.m. near Elgin. This earthquake was recorded at 2.8 magnitude.

Since Monday, May 9, 2022 there have been seven total earthquakes reported in the Midlands. This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

RELATED COVERAGE

Fifth earthquake recorded Monday night

Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Coroner identifies mother, daughters killed in crash with Charleston County deputy
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for...
Lindsey Graham unveils resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
wis
FIRST ALERT- Staying sunny today and Wednesday, Soggy by Friday