SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall for fake border patrol calls

(WAFB)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning people not to fall for telephone scams that are being reported across the nation.

Officials said scammers are posing as border patrol agents, calling with a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.”

In other cases, scammers claiming to be with border control have told victims there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Victims are being asked to provide banking details, social security numbers, dates of birth or other personal information.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor Customs and Border Protection solicit money over the phone. They don’t use Bitcoin, gift cards or other digital currency.

If you get one of these calls, make note of the number and any other important details, hang up and report it. You should contact your local police department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
167 Raw on King Street shortchanged 92 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. ...
US Dept. of Labor recovers $624,000 after restaurants gets accused of shortchanging workers
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus.
Female Camden High School student hospitalized after being struck by male student on campus
Soda City Live: Local mentorship organization hosts mental health workshop for the youth
Soda City Live: Local mentorship organization hosts mental health workshop for the youth
Kershaw County Deputy Suspended
Kershaw County Deputy Suspended