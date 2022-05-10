SCAM ALERT: Don’t fall for fake border patrol calls

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning people not to fall for telephone scams that are being reported across the nation.

Officials said scammers are posing as border patrol agents, calling with a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.”

In other cases, scammers claiming to be with border control have told victims there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Victims are being asked to provide banking details, social security numbers, dates of birth or other personal information.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor Customs and Border Protection solicit money over the phone. They don’t use Bitcoin, gift cards or other digital currency.

If you get one of these calls, make note of the number and any other important details, hang up and report it. You should contact your local police department and the Federal Trade Commission.

