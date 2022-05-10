One dead, one injured in Lugoff gas station shooting, suspects arrested

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are in jail after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a gas station on 601 South near I-20 in Lugoff and found two gunshot victims.

One of the victims was dead in the parking lot. The other was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Two suspects were taken into custody. Deputies say they believe all suspects involved are in custody.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they do not believe the shooting was a random incident and they have no reason to believe anyone in the area is in danger.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

