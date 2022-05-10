SkyView
New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

Brittanee Drexel
Brittanee Drexel(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New information is expected soon regarding a case of a teenager who disappeared in Myrtle Beach over a decade ago.

According to multiple sources, information on the case of Brittanee Drexel is expected soon. It’s unclear what new details will be presented as of this writing.

Drexel, who was originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009, when she was 17.

It was believed that she had been taken to a “stash house” in the McClellanville area, where FBI agents said she was sexually assaulted and eventually killed, according to an FBI agent’s testimony in 2012.

Click below to watch WMBF’s 2019 special coverage of the case, which marked 10 years since her disappearance.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

