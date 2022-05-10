SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead after collision on Jim Spence Road

Around 6:19 p.m. an accident occurred on Jim Spence Road and Pat Road, 9 miles North of...
Around 6:19 p.m. an accident occurred on Jim Spence Road and Pat Road, 9 miles North of Lexington.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Around 6:19 p.m. an accident occurred on Jim Spence Road and Pat Road, 9 miles North of Lexington.

The Chevy was traveling North on Pat Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Jim Spence Road and was struck by a motorcycle traveling East on Jim Spence Road.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

As information continues to come in on this story, we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

SLED investigating a Kershaw County drug investigation arrest
SLED investigating a Kershaw County drug investigation arrest
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Earthquakes Shake Up Elgin Area
Earthquakes Shake Up Elgin Area
Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’
Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’