Motorcyclist dead after collision on Jim Spence Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Around 6:19 p.m. an accident occurred on Jim Spence Road and Pat Road, 9 miles North of Lexington.

The Chevy was traveling North on Pat Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Jim Spence Road and was struck by a motorcycle traveling East on Jim Spence Road.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

As information continues to come in on this story, we will keep you updated.

