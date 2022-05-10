Lindsey Graham unveils resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) unveiled a Senate resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The resolution was shown by Graham alongside Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

The document says,

“Whereas, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, the Government of the Russian Federation has and continues to promote acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states...”

Graham called upon the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Only four other countries have been designated. They are:

Cuba

North Korea

Iran

Syria

