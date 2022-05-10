SkyView
Lindsey Graham unveils resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) unveiled a Senate resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The resolution was shown by Graham alongside Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

The document says,

Whereas, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, the Government of the Russian Federation has and continues to promote acts of international terrorism against political opponents and nation states...”

Graham called upon the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Only four other countries have been designated. They are:

  • Cuba
  • North Korea
  • Iran
  • Syria

We have embedded the full resolution below.

