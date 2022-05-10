SLED investigating a Kershaw County drug investigation arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation by SLED after being suspended Monday.

The Kershsaw County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) drug unit arrested a suspect in an investigation. A video distributed online shows a deputy striking the man with closed fist during the arrest.

KCSO said in a statement that the deputy was suspended after viewing a video of an arrest from Monday afternoon,

“The video was brought to the attention of Sheriff Lee Boan. After viewing the video, the sheriff made the decision to immediately suspend the investigator and request SLED to investigate the entire incident.”

The man arrested was wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, no SC drivers license, and child endangerment.

