SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SLED investigating a Kershaw County drug investigation arrest

KCSO said in a statement that the deputy was suspended after viewing a video of an arrest from...
KCSO said in a statement that the deputy was suspended after viewing a video of an arrest from Monday afternoon,(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation by SLED after being suspended Monday.

The Kershsaw County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) drug unit arrested a suspect in an investigation. A video distributed online shows a deputy striking the man with closed fist during the arrest.

KCSO said in a statement that the deputy was suspended after viewing a video of an arrest from Monday afternoon,

“The video was brought to the attention of Sheriff Lee Boan. After viewing the video, the sheriff made the decision to immediately suspend the investigator and request SLED to investigate the entire incident.”

The man arrested was wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, no SC drivers license, and child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’
Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’
Bill to ban paying SC workers with disabilities less than minimum wage moving close to becoming...
Bill to ban paying SC workers with disabilities less than minimum wage moving close to becoming law
Evangelical anti-abortion group raised the most money during Midlands Gives day
Evangelical anti-abortion group raised the most money during Midlands Gives day
Soda City Live: Chris Connor’s Second Annual Father Daughter Dance
Soda City Live: Chris Connor’s Second Annual Father Daughter Dance