FIRST ALERT- Sunny, Warm, & Breezy Today; Rain moves in Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another sunny day today with high temperatures in the low 80s, but clouds start building Thursday and the rain arrives Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Today will be breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

More clouds build Thursday with a 20% chance of showers, highs are in the mid 70s.

Saturday is warmer with a 40% chance of rain and storms, highs are in the low 80s.

First Alert Friday for areas of rain and some thunder as a low pressure system moves in from the east.

wis (wis)

First Alert Summary

Skies are sunny today as high pressure from the northeast continues to control our weather. This high is battling with a coastal low that’s been hanging out to our east. This gives us some breezy winds with gusts out of the NNE at 15-20mph. Highs are in the low 80s once again, much like yesterday.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Morning lows dip down to 59 tonight and clouds start to filter in as our coastal low arrives from east to west. It brings with it a 20% chance of showers for Thursday, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Expect cloudy skies and mid 70s for high temps.

wis (WIS)

wis (wis)

The low pushes onshore and we see cloudy skies and a 70% chance of some on and off again showers. Friday is a First Alert for the potential of some quick and heavy downpours and lightning. Highs are in the mid 70s and skies stay cloudy throughout the day.

wis (WIS)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Saturday the low moves north and we have a 40% chance of showers and storms with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Most of the shower activity is to our east along the coastal plain.

wis (wis)

Sunday we start to warm up into the upper 80s. Skies are partly cloudy with a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Forecast Update

Today: Low 80s with sunshine and breezy winds and low humidity.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some late afternoon showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with an 70% chance of rain and thunder. Highs are in the mid to low 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy wtih a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.