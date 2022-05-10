SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CRFD and Red Cross teaming up to install smoke detectors in area homes

Columbia-Richland Fire Department Symbol
Columbia-Richland Fire Department Symbol(clear)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said volunteers will be going door-to-door to install smoke alarms.

The ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign on Saturday May, 14, 2022 will focus on homes in the Ridgewood and Byrneswood neighborhoods off Monitcello Rd. The program aims to install 350 fire alarms by the end of the day.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said, “We are grateful to the Red Cross for providing these alarms so we can do programs like this.”

At 9 a.m. firefighters and volunteers from the Red Cross will meet at the Grace Christian Ministry. It is located at 5010 Monitcello Rd. Teams will begin to visit homes in the area at 10 a.m.

Other neighborhoods have taken part in similar campaigns. These include neighborhoods Lower Richland County, the Denny Terrace and Hollywood Hills areas.

The National Fire Protection Association said from 2014 through 2018 three of every five deaths in home fires were in homes with no smoke detectors.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Around 6:19 p.m. an accident occurred on Jim Spence Road and Pat Road, 9 miles North of...
Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash near Lexington
The Charleston County Coroner said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash...
Coroner identifies mother, daughters killed in crash with Charleston County deputy
Crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit...
Man who fell off boat near USS Yorktown found safe
wis
FIRST ALERT- Staying sunny today and Wednesday, Soggy by Friday