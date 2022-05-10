CRFD and Red Cross teaming up to install smoke detectors in area homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said volunteers will be going door-to-door to install smoke alarms.

The ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign on Saturday May, 14, 2022 will focus on homes in the Ridgewood and Byrneswood neighborhoods off Monitcello Rd. The program aims to install 350 fire alarms by the end of the day.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said, “We are grateful to the Red Cross for providing these alarms so we can do programs like this.”

At 9 a.m. firefighters and volunteers from the Red Cross will meet at the Grace Christian Ministry. It is located at 5010 Monitcello Rd. Teams will begin to visit homes in the area at 10 a.m.

Other neighborhoods have taken part in similar campaigns. These include neighborhoods Lower Richland County, the Denny Terrace and Hollywood Hills areas.

The National Fire Protection Association said from 2014 through 2018 three of every five deaths in home fires were in homes with no smoke detectors.

