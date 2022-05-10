Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy.

Stephania Dantzler, 53; Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22; all from the Colleton County area, died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The victims are a mother and two daughters, O’Neal said.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano issued a statement on this incident Tuesday afternoon.

Our hearts are broken for the family of Stephania, Shanice and Miranda. A member of my executive staff, a chaplain and I have met with the family, and CCSO is continuing to offer support. This is a tragic loss for our community. We are committed to reviewing our response policies to ensure we are doing our best to serve the public.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday on Savannah Highway at New Road. Authorities said Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call when her patrol cruiser collided with the vehicle.

Pelletier was taken to an area hospital and later released. She was placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Two other Charleston County deputies were injured in a second crash. While blocking traffic for the initial collision, Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Savannah Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

As of Monday afternoon, DeSomber had been released from the hospital but Rand was still being treated for his injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

Sheriff Graziano said she will hold a news conference regarding the incident on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

