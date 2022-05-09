SkyView
Soda City Live: 25 Annual Columbia Black Expo features local favorite ‘Bubblelicious’

Soda City WIS
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Black Expo will be back in Columbia Friday, May 20th and Saturday, May 21st.

The weekend will kick off with the annual “Taste of Black Columbia” an event that highlights vendors and restaurants in the Midlands and surrounding areas.

The Taste of Black Columbia will be held at the South Carolina State Museum (see flyer for more details).

Finally, Saturday the second event and expo itself will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (See flyer for more details).

One of the Vendors, Cedric McEachin with Bubblelicious with Elevation Catering, LLC joins us to talk about their signature dishes.

For more information about Bubblelicious Catering, click here.

For tickets and more information about the 2022 Columbia Black Expo, click here.

