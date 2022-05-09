SC Military Community holding job fair for veterans, family members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Dept. of Commerce, SC Future Makers and others are hosting a two-day hiring fair for veterans, transitioning military personnel, military spouses and their families.

The job fair will happen virtually and in person on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 10-11).

To register, individuals from the military community should go to: https://www.mypingapp.com/sc-military then click “Join an Event” and scroll to the May SC Military Community Hiring Fair to complete their profile. There is no cost for job seekers, and all individuals across South Carolina who are a part of the military community are invited to participate.

What: SC Military Community Hiring Fair

When: May 10 (Virtual) and May 11 (In-Person)

Where: USC Upstate, University Readiness Center, 301 North Campus Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Who Can Participate: Enlisted Service Members who will transition out of service in the near future, veterans, military spouses, and military family members

Registration: https://www.mypingapp.com/sc-military

More than 40 employers are looking to fill more than 500 jobs in the state. Some of those positions include maintenance, IT, law enforcement, financial services, logistics, healthcare, construction and more. The starting annual salaries for the available positions start at $36,000 and above.

Some of the companies hiring include Bausch+Lomb, BMW Manufacturing Co., Electrolux Home Products, Engineered Systems, Lockheed Martin, Milliken & Company, Oshkosh Defense, SC Department of Corrections, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Toray CMA, and West Shore Homes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.