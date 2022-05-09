Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago
Authorities announced that the Alexis Massey Task Force has been formed to help bring those responsible to justice.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A task force has been formed to help solve the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Rock Hill one year ago.
Rock Hill Police said Alexis Massey, a 2019 graduate of South Point High School, was visiting from Spartanburg over the 2021 Mother’s Day weekend when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside of a home on May 10, 2021.
“Massey was an innocent bystander, killed by senseless gunfire,” Rock Hill Police Department officials said during a Monday news conference. “She was killed while doing nothing more than talking to a friend.”
Authorities announced that the Alexis Massey Task Force has been formed to help bring those responsible to justice.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call (803) 329-5596. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.
Morgan Newell will have more on this story starting today at 4 on WBTV.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.