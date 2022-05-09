SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rock Hill, S.C. police set up task force to solve murder of 20-year-old woman one year ago

Authorities announced that the Alexis Massey Task Force has been formed to help bring those responsible to justice.
A task force has been established to solve the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Massey on May 10,...
A task force has been established to solve the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Massey on May 10, 2021, in Rock Hill.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A task force has been formed to help solve the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Rock Hill one year ago.

Rock Hill Police said Alexis Massey, a 2019 graduate of South Point High School, was visiting from Spartanburg over the 2021 Mother’s Day weekend when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside of a home on May 10, 2021.

“Massey was an innocent bystander, killed by senseless gunfire,” Rock Hill Police Department officials said during a Monday news conference. “She was killed while doing nothing more than talking to a friend.”

Authorities announced that the Alexis Massey Task Force has been formed to help bring those responsible to justice.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call (803) 329-5596. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Morgan Newell will have more on this story starting today at 4 on WBTV.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct.
Deputies: Orangeburg teen sentenced in sexual assault case threatened to bite off deputy’s finger during new arrest
FBI, Chester Co. deputies search for wanted murder suspect
FBI, Chester Co. deputies search for wanted murder suspect
GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 16.6 cents...
SC average gas prices see double-digit climb, state average closing in on $4
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days