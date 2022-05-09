SkyView
Over 46,000 infant clothing items recalled due to ‘choking and laceration hazards’

Over 46,000 infant clothing items from Wintry Water Factory have been recalled due to choking and laceration hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Over 46,000 infant clothing items from Wintry Water Factory have been recalled due to choking and laceration hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall names all Infant French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs sold between August 2020 and March 2022.

CPSC said the garments have snaps that are able to detach as well as expose small sharp prongs, which pose choking and laceration hazards.

The following styles are affected: French terry jumpsuit, long-sleeve romper, summer romper, tank top romper, bubble romper, footed romper, long-sleeve snap suit, short-sleeve snap suit, Azalea baby dress, Oslo baby Dress, Juniper baby dress, Geneva baby dress, Merano baby dress, Kerchief bib and French terry bib.

The agency said it has received 29 reports of the snaps “detaching between the prong ring and the stud or socket piece,” but no injuries have been reported.

Images of the garments can be found on the company recall portal, where customers can submit a recall form for a full refund or store credit.

The affected items can be identified by the following codes on the labels:

  • TX-JM-I-XXII
  • TX-JM-VII-XXI
  • TX-JM-I-XXI
  • TX-JM-VII-XX

The products were sold on the company website and boutiques nationwide.

