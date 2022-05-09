SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg teen sentenced in sexual assault case faces new charge

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct....
Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct. He posted a $252.50 cash bond.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Kamin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County teenager accused of multiple sexual assaults has just been arrested again.

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct. He posted a $257.50 cash bond.

Turner is required to get permission to leave the state and must appear in court as required.

In April, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was previously facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple other teenagers in multiple counties.

READ MORE: Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege

He was sentenced to 5 years of probation and was not required to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation during those 5 years.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 16.6 cents...
SC average gas prices see double-digit climb, state average closing in on $4
WIS
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
Daniel Vance, 16, and his foster sister. A poster for the event Daniel is hosting.
Midlands student holds basketball tournament to benefit youth homelessness
Researchers wrote that overall thefts from cars have decreased by 15% over the last decade but...
Columbia ranked third in the nation for gun thefts from cars