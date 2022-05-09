Missing woman in Kershaw County
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old disabled woman Christina Chambers.
Chambers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Mount Pisgah Road, wearing a black and white dress.
Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you see Christina or have any information to please call 911 or 803-424-4000.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.