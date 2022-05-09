Missing woman in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old disabled woman Christina Chambers.

Chambers was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Mount Pisgah Road, wearing a black and white dress.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you see Christina or have any information to please call 911 or 803-424-4000.

