Kershaw Co. deputy suspended after arrest video is seen by the sheriff

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County drug unit arrested a suspect wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, no South Carolina driver’s license, and child endangerment.

The arrest was caught on camera and seen by Sheriff Lee Boan, who suspended the investigator.

According to officials, the video appears to show one of the investigators hitting the suspect with a closed fist.

Sheriff Boan has requested SLED to investigate the incident.

