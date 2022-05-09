Kershaw Co. deputy suspended after arrest video is seen by the sheriff.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County drug unit arrested a suspect wanted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, no South Carolina driver’s license, and child endangerment.

The arrest was caught on camera and seen by Sheriff Lee Boan, who suspended the investigator.

According to officials, the video appears to show one of the investigators hitting the suspect with a closed fist.

Sheriff Boan has requested SLED to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.