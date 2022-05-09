SkyView
Have you seen Amari White? Police need help finding missing 14-year-old

Amari White
Amari White(City of Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department needs help finding a missing 14-year-old last seen on May 3.

Amari White was last seen on 104 Woodland Drive in Anderson, according to police. His last clothing description is possibly a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, a red jacket, and red shoes.

Police described Amari as five foot ten and weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Amari White may be is asked to call Detective Cpl. Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 and reference case number 22-14972.

