SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Sunny and dry to start the week, but cool and soggy by Friday

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • First Alert Friday for areas of rain associated with and area of Low Pressure off the east coast
  • Comfortable temperatures, near average with low humidity, Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday with more clouds around
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

Sunny and comfortable conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as cool high pressure continue to dominate from the north. Highs will stay in the low 80s with low humidity values.

Cooler conditions expected Thursday with more clouds as the coastal Low pressure moves closer to the coast.

FIRST ALERT for Friday as an area of low pressure that has formed off the east coast begins to move onshore. It is still very early, but we know it will produce a good soaking rain during the day Friday with breezy conditions.

wis
wis(wis weather)

The moisture will linger into Saturday we have a 40% chance of showers in the early morning hours and then some clearing by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some late afternoon showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and showers. Highs are in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Three teens arrested on attempted murder charges after shots fired in Forest Acres, police pursuit in Columbia
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
FILE PHOTO
SLED charges Newberry County woman in school embezzlement case
Justin Marcus Lambert, 31, of Newberry has been arrested for multiple criminal offenses on...
Newberry Co. deputies make arrest on Highway 121

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
This photo from Goat Daddy's Farm on Facebook shows an animal's shelter damaged during the...
Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days