FIRST ALERT- Sunny and dry to start the week, but cool and soggy by Friday

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Friday for areas of rain associated with and area of Low Pressure off the east coast

Comfortable temperatures, near average with low humidity, Tuesday and Wednesday

Cooler temperatures will arrive Thursday with more clouds around

First Alert Summary

Sunny and comfortable conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as cool high pressure continue to dominate from the north. Highs will stay in the low 80s with low humidity values.

Cooler conditions expected Thursday with more clouds as the coastal Low pressure moves closer to the coast.

FIRST ALERT for Friday as an area of low pressure that has formed off the east coast begins to move onshore. It is still very early, but we know it will produce a good soaking rain during the day Friday with breezy conditions.

The moisture will linger into Saturday we have a 40% chance of showers in the early morning hours and then some clearing by the afternoon. Highs are in the low 80s.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Low 80s with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of some late afternoon showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and showers. Highs are in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

